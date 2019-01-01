Afcon 2019: We need to raise our game against Ghana - Cameroon's Oyongo

The Indomitable Lions kicked off their campaign in the tournament impressively but the defender believes they need to go up another gear

defender Ambroise Oyongo has lauded the impact of Clarence Seedorf on his side following their victory over Guinea-Bissau at the (Afcon) on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lions clinched a comfortable 2-0 win with goals from Stephane Bahoken and Yaya Banana.

The win has brightened the chances of the Afcon title holders qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

Seedorf was appointed the coach of the West Africans in August 2018 and helped them to qualify for this year’s African finals, injecting new ideas into the squad to the delight of the defender.

“I think we have improved in maturity and I am happy about that. In 2015 and 2017 we did not start with a win, today we did it and I think it's a good omen for the rest of the competition,” Oyongo told Goal.

“Yes, we keep singing and dancing. People seem not to know the importance of music. It helps us to stay together as a group. It helps us to overcome the stress of the competition.

“I think our coach Seedorf brought different tactics. There is now some kind of concentration and professionalism unlike before. We behave as if we were playing at our clubs.”

Cameroon will take on in their next Group F game on Saturday and Oyongo has charged his side to improve on their performance in order to secure victory over the Black Stars.

“For the next match, we need to raise our game more than what we showed today because it's against Ghana. But I think we will do our best to claim the three points at stake.”