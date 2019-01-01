Afcon 2019: We can't expect a miracle from Harambee Stars - Minister Mohammed
Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has praised the national team, Harambee Stars after their last Group C match against Senegal.
The Minister stated the team has potential to improve in the following Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) editions. Harambee Stars were victors in only one of their group matches after defeating neighbours Tanzania 3-2. They lost 2-0 to Algeria in the opener before going down 3-0 to Senegal.
"I am proud of the team. They have done Kenya proud. We need to compliment them and we can't expect a miracle overnight. They have been amazing and we have heard our national anthem sung three times in Afcon," Mohammed told Goal in Egypt.
"Rome was not built in a day."
The Minister was accompanied by Kenya's Ambassador to Egypt, Joff Otieno who revealed his satisfaction with Stars.
"You have done us proud," Otieno told the team.
Kenya will progress to the knockout round if Benin and Angola both lose their last group match to Cameroon and Mali respectively on Tuesday night.