Afcon 2019: 'We are jokers' - Nigerians give credit to Madagascar after humiliating defeat
A 2-0 loss to Madagascar in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations outing has left Nigerians fuming on social media.
A first-half effort from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and a Carolus Andriamatsinoro deflected free-kick in the 53rd minute was enough for the Barea to grab a famous win against the three-time African champions.
Although the Super Eagles qualified for the Round of 16 as Group B runners-up behind Nicolas Dupuis’ men, football enthusiasts across the country are far from happy after the embarrassing loss.
Someone said Nigerians should prepare to go protest in Madagascar cause Super Eagles just got raped in broad daylight by the animal kingdom #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/8QGPYKWl2k— Unknown👑 (@Afodinyene) June 30, 2019
Madagacar are the absolute pride of the underdogs. 🤩🤩🤩 I should be planning a trip to the Indian Ocean to celebrate this. ✈️✈️✈️ #MADNGA #AFCON2019— Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) June 30, 2019
DR Congo made an apology video after losing to Uganda. What should @NGSuperEagles do to atone for this defeat?— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 30, 2019
Frog jump/march?#Afcon2019
Madagascar players right now. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ImCFPvzzEF— Omotola alot (@OmotolaFeel) June 30, 2019
We have only managed to get the results against Burundi and Guinea without really playing well. We were always going to hit a brick wall against a well organized and clinical side like Madagascar, who are fast becoming a powerhouse in African football. #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAMAD— Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 30, 2019
So Nigeria lost not 1 but 2-0 to Madagascar 😧 pic.twitter.com/ccCvOGQnNf— A (@___AMwale) June 30, 2019
The penguin of Madagascar raped the super eagles of Nigeria, king Julian and skipper with the goals and Rico with an assist #MADNGA— Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) June 30, 2019
#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019— drake Gains 🇰🇪🔥 (@waltermurimi92) June 30, 2019
After the match.
Reporter : What happened against Madagascar?
Nigeria fans : pic.twitter.com/el5jAyhsQ3
Nigeria cant even top a group comprising of— That Igbo Boy (@bluetickgod) June 30, 2019
Nigeria
Burundi
Madagascar
Guinea
We are just jokers pic.twitter.com/CW5eOEdlwd
Madagascar leading Nigeria even without Skipper, Rico, Private, Kowalski, and King Julian in the starting 11, only Maurice is in the team though.— Lexi Kemi (@lexi_kemi) June 30, 2019
😆😂🐧#MADNIG pic.twitter.com/68v8Akmg0Q
Our Nigerian cousins just got a beating from Madagascar. pic.twitter.com/tqLpqH84Gw— Kenyan Facts 🇰🇪 (@KResearcher) June 30, 2019
Nigeria before the match vs after the beating by Madagascar. #AFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/0aZlaihYkQ— Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) June 30, 2019
What's super here?— Garcia Junior (@GarciaJnr1) June 30, 2019
Remover super
Kill the eagle
The rest is Nigeria
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperEagles
The Super eagles 🦅 didn't play like a serious team in any of their group games. No surprise at all that they lost to a determined Madagascar team.— Uzokae | Eddie (@EnduringPersin) June 30, 2019
The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to the Penguins of Madagascar....— The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) June 30, 2019
Iru Pala pala wo le leyi..😩
#MADNGA pic.twitter.com/1Z5dM0FhZw
Credit to Madagascar, they were handed a gift, they took it. The Super Eagles will do better in their next game. We move! #AFCON2019— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 30, 2019
Summary of Nigeria vrs Madagascar 👇👇😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ROwOMuOL5W— #YEAR OF RETURN #AMSTAIM (@samuelflowking) June 30, 2019
What a way to help your in-laws!— Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) June 30, 2019
Rohr’s wife is from Madagascar, in case you don’t know...
Madagascar slapping Nigeria like😂😂 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/TZK6v7HPy1— Hiber_nation🇳🇬 (@OluwaleyeJaybee) June 30, 2019
Madagascar??? Ranked 108th in the world??? pic.twitter.com/WAiwJsUg4C— Astorre Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) June 30, 2019
Nigeria: we would win against Madagascar @LeonBalogun : pic.twitter.com/k5NeDa8F1z— Yemidale (@Yemidale2) June 30, 2019
Madagascar 2 - 0 Nigeria— Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) June 30, 2019
Me looking for who to heap this bag of blame on! 😕
Who even coined this hashtag -#MADNGA?
My Nigeria is not MAD! 😡 pic.twitter.com/0uX0LDR3CY