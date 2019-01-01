Afcon 2019: Uganda are focused and ready to eliminate Senegal – Denis Onyango

The Cranes custodian assures fans they are ready to face the Lions of Teranga after money issues in the camp were resolved

captain Denis Onyango believes the team ready to face in the Round of 16 at the finals.

The East African side has been facing money-related issues of late, something which has seen them boycott training sessions.

However, the custodian says everything has been sorted, and the team is ready for the battle against the Lions of Teranga.

“We had family issues like everywhere in football but they are now sorted,” Onyango told Kawowo Sports.

“Unfortunately, such issues are always about money but we are back as a team, re-opened our engines and are ready to take off. What happened is now behind us and the focus is on the game against Senegal.”

Onyango believes his team will have to take their chances if they are to advance to the quarterfinals.

“In football, you may attack 20 times and score once. We need to take our chances. In football, luck also plays its part,” Onyango continued.

“The stats against are in our favour but they took their chances. Experience and luck chipped in and against quality players, they hurt you so we must be careful.”