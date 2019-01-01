Afcon 2019: The pressure is on Morocco, says Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti

The 44-year-old Namibian tactician knows what to expect from the Atlas Lions, who boast a star-studded team

Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti says the pressure is on , ahead of their clash at the 2019 finals.

The Brave Warriors and Atlas Lions are scheduled to meet in the opening Group D match at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian city of Cairo.

Morocco have been tipped as one of the favourites to win this year's tournament and Mannetti has stated that his squad will enjoy themselves and do their part.

”We know what Morocco will throw at us and luckily we are prepared to counter that," Mannetti told the media.

The Brave Warriors, who are making their first appearance in the Afcon finals since 2008, are considered to be the underdogs.

On the other hand, Morocco are looking to go all the way and clinch a second Afcon title, having won their one and only trophy in 1976.

"We are here to make things difficult in this group and maybe we will decide who takes this group," the former Cape Town Santos midfielder continued.

Article continues below

“We are the underdogs in the group of death and we are aware of our strengths and weakness as well as the expectations.

"The pressure is on Morocco to win this cup and we take them very seriously."