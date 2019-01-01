Afcon 2019: Tanzania match very important for Harambee Stars - Olunga

Olunga explains the importance of Thursday's match, and hopes Kenya will rise to the occasion and claim a victory

Michael Olunga has promised will fight hard in their second Group C match against on Thursday.

After the Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars both crashed to defeats in their Afcon openers, and Olunga is aware of the stakes the match carries.

"Every game is an important game but we are taking them one after another," Olunga told reporters in .

"Tanzania are our neighbours and so the match is promising to be a tough one given the fact that we understand ourselves better and that both of us lost the first game with the same margin."

The Kashiwa Reysol forward also pointed out areas for Kenya to improve on while tackling their East African neighbours

"Kenya has to improve especially in the first half and I believe we are going to give our best in the search of three points," the former Thika United and forward added.

"The game will be very important because the outcome will determine if we will progress in the competition."

Harambee Stars will be without defenders Brian Mandela, Musa Mohamed and Joash Onyango in the match.