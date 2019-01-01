Afcon 2019: South Africa need better strategy against Namibia, says Mothiba
South Africa international Lebogang Mothiba has urged his team-mates to forget about their defeat to Ivory Coast.
Bafana Bafana succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Elephants in their maiden 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D fixture on Monday.
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia's second-half goal earned Ivory Coast a hard-fought victory over South Africa at the Al-Salam Stadium in Egypt.
Mothiba, 23, reflected on the defeat and he stated that they lost to a good team, but they have to move on and focus on their clash with Namibia's Brave Warriors on Friday.
"It was a difficult match, but we have to forget it and focus on the next game," Mothiba told the media.
"Cote d Ivoire is a very good team, with good players," the Diambars FC academy product continued.
Mothiba and his strike-partner Percy Tau struggled to impose themselves against the Elephants.
The RC Strasbourg frontman feels that they need a better strategy ahead of their must-win encounter against a wounded Namibia side.
"But for us, we need to work harder and employ a better strategy in order to win our next match," he concluded.
The Brave Warriors began their Group D campaign with a 1-0 defeat to the 1976 Afcon champions Morocco in Cairo on Sunday.
South Africa and Namibia are scheduled to clash at the Al-Salam Stadium on Friday.