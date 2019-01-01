Afcon 2019: Senegal’s Mane aiming for victory against ‘tough’ Algeria

Although the Teranga Lions star believes the Desert Foxes will be hard nut to crack, he is confident his side can overcome them

Sadio Mane has set his sights on victory for against when they meet in their second Group C game at the 2019 in Cairo on Thursday.

The forward missed the Teranga Lions’ 2-0 win over in their opening game on Sunday due to suspension, after yellow cards accumulation in the qualifiers.

The winner will be making a return to the squad against the Desert Foxes and he is confident his side can see off the North Africans.

"As for the match against Algeria, we're preparing well. We know they will be tough but everything is possible with Senegal, we will do our best to win this game,” Mane told the media.

“I looked at the first half of the game against Tanzania, it's a good team, we played well. The victory [Sunday] was well deserved and I think we also dominated the whole game and created a lot of opportunities. We scored two goals.

“As I always said, I'm not the only player. We are Senegalese It will be a good match [against Algeria].”

Meanwhile, president of the Senegal Football Federation Augustin Senghor is hopeful that the Teranga Lions can end their title failure in the competition this year.

The West African giants were eliminated in the quarter-final stage of the 2017 edition in Gabon.

Article continues below

"If we pass the quarterfinals, I know we will go to the final and if we go, I promise you the trophy," he said after Senegal’s training session.