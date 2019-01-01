Afcon 2019: Odinga congratulates Harambee Stars on a "good fight" against Algeria

Kenya went down to Algeria at the 30 June Stadium in their first group match, but there is no reason for them to give up on progress yet

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed his high hopes Kenya can progress despite the loss to in their (Afcon) opening match.

Baghdad Bounedjah and Riyad Mahrez gave the Desert Warriors a 2-0 win but Odinga told the players that they can make amends and pick up three points in their next Group C match against on June 27. Tanzania lost their opening match 2-0 to .

"I want to congratulate you for putting in a good fight especially in the second half, despite not having got the result we all anticipated. It is not always about winning, but putting in a personal best effort. We still have a chance to right the wrongs in our match against Tanzania and I’m confident that we can do it,” Odinga told the players when he paid them a courtesy call.

The former Premier was in the company of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia and the Kenyan Ambassador to , Joff Otieno.