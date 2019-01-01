Afcon 2019: No special plans for Odion Ighalo – Stuart Baxter

The Bafana Bafana handler insists his men will not man-mark the Super Eagles forward, who has proved decisive in his side’s games in Egypt

There will be no special measures to deal with Odion Ighalo when meet in a quarterfinal on Wednesday, according to Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

The forward made the difference for his side in their 3-2 triumph over and is tied with Sadio Mane, Adam Ounas and Cedric Bakambu on the Afcon 2019 scoring chart.

Quizzed on whether he would single out Ighalo for special treatment, Baxter discloses his team, as a unit, can deal with the 30-year-old, claiming they aren’t planning especially for him.

“I think there have been some good players who have played against us already – [Wilfried] Zaha, [Mohamed] Salah, [Mahmoud Hassan] Trezeguet the list is long,” he told the media.

Article continues below

“We don’t make individual plans for players in terms of man marking etc. We would solve that as a team.



“We would make it difficult for them [Nigeria] to play quality balls to their strikers and would defend like we normally defend.

“That is part of the ways you can make individual strategies to certain players. Being a central striker, Ighalo will fall into the back four as a unit, and we’ll screen the midfield which will make it difficult for him.”

Ighalo was involved in four of Nigeria’s last five goals in the tournament, with three goals and one assist to his name.