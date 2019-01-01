Afcon 2019: No Ghana retirement without trophy - Wakaso

The 29-year-old speaks on his international future following the Black Stars' unsuccessful quest at the recent Africa Cup of Nations

international Mubarak Wakaso is not considering bowing out of international football in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointment at the recent in .

The West Africans suffered their earliest exit from the continental championship in 13 years by their failure to reach the quarter-final after a penalty shootout defeat to .

The team have consequently come under heavy criticism and some senior members of the squad, including, Wakaso have been urged to leave the international scene for fresh blood.

“I can’t complete my time with the Black Stars without winning something," the 29-year-old Deportivo midfielder said on Citi TV.

“I need to win something before I stop.

“To be honest there are young ones coming up and we have to make way for them to also continue.

"But we must set an example for them to come and continue."

Before the start of the tournament, Ghana winger Christian Atsu revealed some of his team-mates are likely to quit the national team should they fail to lift the title.

Wakaso made his full international debut in a 2013 Afcon qualifier against Malawi in 2012.

He has gone to represent Ghana at the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 Afcon tournaments as well as the 2014 Fifa World Cup in .