Afcon 2019: Nigeria will respond to Algeria setback - Moses Simon

After the three-time African champions were defeated in Afcon sem-final, the forward has backed his side to respond

Moses Simon believes will recover from their 2-1 defeat to ahead of Wednesday’s third place game.

Gernot Rohr’s men had started the Algeria game on the wrong foot after William Troost-Ekong’s own goal. Late on Riyad Mahrez powered home the winner after Odion Ighalo’s equaliser.

Defeat to the Desert Foxes mean the Super Eagles have been eliminated in five of their last six semi-finals at Afcon, after qualifying in six of their previous seven.

Heads up💪 It doesn't end here..#SuperEagles have their chance to take the bronze medal back home when facing #CarthageEagles 🥉😍#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/udGXVdkMIG — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 15, 2019

However, Rohr’s team still have the third-place medal to fight for, and Simon backed his teammates to refocus ahead of the clash.

“We are very disappointed because I think we didn’t deserve it [to lose to Algeria]," Simon told the media.

“We all know how disappointing this defeat is but we are professionals and we’ll try and get this past us and fight back.”

Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in the . That was a 3-0 triumph over in 1962.