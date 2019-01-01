Afcon 2019: Nigeria need to get the bronze medal against Tunisia - Ike Shorunmu

After missing out on the place in the final, Gernot Rohr's side have a chance to wrap up their outing in Egypt on high

Former goalkeeper and coach Ike Shorunmu has urged the Super Eagles to go all out to win bronze at the 2019 .

Gernot Rohr's side face in the third/fourth-place playoff on Wednesday after their 2-1 loss to in the semi-final.

Sunday's loss to the Desert Foxes squashed Nigeria's dream of winning a fourth Afcon title, but Shorunmu has encouraged the team to finish their campaign in with a win.

"At the moment because we've missed the chance to play in the final, the only thing that should be on our mind should be to get the bronze, at least to bring something back home," Shorunmu told Goal.

"They should get something to show their family and the country that they didn't come back from empty-handed. I'm sure they will charge themselves to give their best tomorrow.

"If they don't get anything tomorrow, it's like all the time they've spent in Egypt is a waste - the camping, and everything. I believe their mind will be set for tomorrow's game and get something positive.

"The most important thing is for the team to give fans something to cheer about. There could be mistakes but football is a collective effort."

Wednesday's outing in the Al Salam Stadium will be the fifth time they meet on the continental stage, with Nigeria winning twice and two matches finishing in draws.