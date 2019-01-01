Afcon 2019: Musa leads Super Eagles players to celebrate Nigeria bronze medal win
Nigeria players have reacted to their bronze medal win at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Odion Ighalo’s strike ensured the Super Eagles clinched a 1-0 narrow victory over Tunisia in the third/fourth-place playoff at the Al Salam Stadium on Wednesday.
The win over the Carthage Eagles secured the West Africans their eighth bronze medal in the tournament, becoming the team with the most third-place triumphs.
On the back of the achievement, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong who was named the man of the match, Kenneth Omeruo, John Ogu, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Abdullahi Shehu have taken to the social media to celebrate the feat.
Great performance guys nd am so happy to be part of this team 🙏 though we wanted the Gold but unfortunately got Bronze and thanks to every Nigerian fan for the support 🇳🇬🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/Ax8pZHtFhY— Etebo Karo (@etebo_karo) July 17, 2019
I'm honoured to win another medal with Nigeria National Team, after CHAN & Olympics medals. Congratulations @NGSuperEagles ! I'm dedicating this amazing moment to you all for the support. Allah bless you all. #TotalAFCON2019 #NaijaHonour #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/4EmVrrIOrG— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) July 17, 2019