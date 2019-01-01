Afcon 2019: Morocco coach Renard to South Africa: I don't come cheap
“This was in the past. Of course, I am not cheap,” Renard told the media.
The 50-year-old was speaking ahead of Morocco's clash with South Africa in their final 2019 Afcon Group D match at the Al-Salam Stadium on Monday.
“And I know your country, if you want to do something, you can do something. If you want me one day, you know (this) before," he continued.
"If you want to bring a coach without experience, maybe it is a very good coach, it is up to them," the two-time Afcon winning coach added.
“It is not fair to talk (about money) if someone from the Federation talks about that … it doesn’t normally have to go to a newspaper," Renard said.
"These are negotiations. Negotiations are private, this is my opinion," he concluded.
Renard will be looking to make history by becoming the first Morocco coach to beat South Africa.
The two teams have clashed five times with Bafana recording two victories and three matches ending in draws.
The Atlas Lions have already secured their place in the Round of 16, but they will be looking to ensure that they finish as group winners with a victory over Bafana.
On the other hand, South Africa need a draw or a victory against Morocco to give themselves a better chance of progressing.