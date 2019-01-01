Afcon 2019: Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina charters plane for Afcon fans

Hundreds of supporters will be transported by a special plane to go watch the Barea play DR Congo in the Round of 16

Following Madagascar’s group stage heroics at the , President Andry Rajoelina has booked a plane which will transport local fans to for their Round of 16 game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Nicolas Dupuis’ Afcon debutants have surpassed expectations in - finishing unbeaten and top of a group which had three-time Africa champions , Guinea and fellow tournament first-timers Burundi.

The highpoint of the Barea’s group stage was the 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria last Sunday.

The feat drew plenty of plaudits back home in Madagascar, with the President promising to go cheer the team alongside some fans at the venue of their Round of 16 match in Egypt.

“After hearing the demands of supporters, President Andry Rajoelina and Madagascan state have decided to mobilize an Airbus 380, with 480 seats, to transport supporters,” said the communications chief for the presidency, Rinah Rakotomomanga, as per AFP.

Supporters willing to fly the special plane are expected to pay a fee in the region of $600, which will cover the flight, a seat at the game and meals.

The plane is expected to depart the country’s capital city Antananarivo on Saturday and return immediately after the match.