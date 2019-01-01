Afcon 2019: Kenya still have a chance if they beat Tanzania – Nick Mwendwa

Harambee Stars will face Taifa Stars of Tanzania in a match that will decide their destiny in Afcon competition

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa remains confident that Harambee Stars will seal a place in the knockout stages if they beat .

The Kenyan side will come up against their East African neigbhours on Thursday needing a win to revive their hopes of making it to the next phase, as they will have another match against to play.

“We are still hopefully because anything can happen in football," Mwendwa told Goal in an interview from .

“The players are pained after the defeat, if you look at them, no one is happy. They don’t want to talk about the game, they have assured us that they will step up against Tanzania.

“If we get a win against Taifa Stars then at least we can fight and get something from Senegal, we still have a chance and we will fight until the end.”

The FKF boss has also urged Kenyans fans to rally behind the team despite losing the opener against Algeria 2-0 saying they still have chance to make it to the knockout stages.

Article continues below

“This is the time for the fans to rally behind the team, we should not abandon them just because they lost to Algeria. The fans should not give up. They should keep supporting the team and remain positive.”

Harambee Stars will face Taifa Stars minus defenders Joash Onyango and Musa Mohammed, who are yet to recover from injuries while Dennis Odhiambo is likely to be rested.

The Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars sit joint-bottom of Group C after one round of matches and know that anything less than victory in their Group C second round match will probably end their quest to progress to the knockout phase.