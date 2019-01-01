Afcon 2019: Kenya can pounce on Senegal's mistakes - Michael Olunga

The Kenya forward feels his side can qualify for the Round of 16 by capitalising on any mistakes Senegal make

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga is confident can overcome and qualify for the knockout phase of the 2019 .

The East African country will face the Teranga Lions in the last group match at the Cairo's 30 June Stadium on Monday, looking to register a victory which will propel them to the Round of 16.

Olunga, who scored two of Kenya's three goals in the 3-2 victory over on Thursday, is hopeful they can recreate that performance against Africa's top-ranked side..

“Senegal is a team like any other. They are human beings and are bound to make mistakes,” Olunga told the Standard.

Article continues below

"If we play as we did against Tanzania, then I trust we will get the three points and advance to the knockouts."

In five attempts, Kenya have never progressed to the Afcon's knockout stage and a victory on Monday would secure a slot in the 2019 Afcon playoffs.

, who have already qualified after beating Senegal 1-0, will tackle Taifa Stars in the other Group C match on the day.