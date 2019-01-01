Afcon 2019: I thought it wasn’t a goal - Bafana Bafana hero Lorch

The attacker enjoyed a night which he will not forget for many years as he steered Bafana to the quarterfinals on Saturday night

international and hero on the night, Thembinkosi Lorch, has reflected on his goal which saw crash out of 2019 while at the same time send Bafana Bafana to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Bafana claimed a major scalp on Saturday, stunning the hosts courtesy of Lorch’s late goal.

The performance surprised many after Bafana’s woeful Group Stage campaign, where they snuck into the Round of 16, and the winning goal even had the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the Season bamboozled.

“They were disappointed after scoring the goal,” Lorch told reporters after the game.

“After scoring the goal, no one was shouting, I thought it wasn’t a goal and when I looked the referee was pointing at the centre."

The star also shed some light on Bafana’s approach to the game.

After coming under heavy scrutiny following their lack of attacking prowess, Baxter’s men looked far more positive in their movement during Saturday's match.

“It was difficult to play against on their home ground,” Lorch said of the capacity crowd that crammed into the Cairo International Stadium.

“But we had a plan, and I think our plan worked because the coach told us ‘you must press them high’.

“You saw they couldn’t play, they were always kicking the ball forward and even the goal we got them on the transition and managed to get the goal and settle down."

Meanwhile, Lorch’s introduction against the Pharaohs was his first appearance in the tournament, and his winning goal will undoubtedly have justified calls for his inclusion prior to the game.

“I had to wait for my chance and when I got it use it, that’s what I did, and I think I wanted to make the supporters back home happy,” he concluded.