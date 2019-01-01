Afcon 2019: I know Super Eagles will rise to the occasion against Algeria - Rohr

The Super Eagles manager has stated his team will stay humble ahead of Sunday’s Afcon last four clash against the Desert Foxes

Coach Gernot Rohr believes there is plenty of confidence within ’s (Afcon) title-chasing squad as they face on Sunday evening.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a 3-1 victory over the North Africans in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier and will look that experience to inspire the team.



On the other hand, Djamel Belmadi’s men go into this clash with revenge on their minds.

Who will make it to the final? #AFCON2019 — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 13, 2019

“We were always relaxed even when we lost to Madagascar because I know my team can do very well and they will rise to the occasion during important games,” he told Goal.

“This semi-final is a very crucial game and I can assure you that the best players will be paraded.

“Everyone rates Algeria as favourites because they played well during the group phase, scored 10 goals and conceded one, but my boys will do the talking on the field.

“Remember we have been in this kind of situation before, when many felt my boys would lose to Algeria during the World Cup qualifiers because they had the likes of [Islam] Slimani, [Riyad] Mahrez and others but we triumphed 3-1.

“In that game, we had [Daniel] Akpeyi in goal, so we’re facing them with almost the same team but with a bit more experience from the World Cup.

“We’ll approach them with confidence but will never be arrogant.”