Afcon 2019: I am still gutted Zimbabwe did not beat Uganda - Knowledge Musona

The Warriors have one point and might take the second position if they defeat DR Congo and Uganda Cranes falls to Egypt

Zambia Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is still disappointed with the fact his team did not claim maximum points against in their Group A clash on Wednesday.

Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, the Warriors failed to capitalize on them and as a result, they ended up sharing the spoils. Captain Musona says his charges were not lucky in the final third, because they could have converted those chances.

“I am not happy we didn’t win, honestly, we could have won the game during the 90 minutes but we were not lucky in front of goal,” he told The Herald.

“We had some chances, clear-cut chances that we could have scored, especially the one I missed and the one that Evans [Rusike] missed which the goalkeeper took away from the line.

“But, it is something that we are happy about that we created more scoring chances than the last game.”

Article continues below

The 29-year-old believes it will be different when they take on DR Congo in their final Group A match this Sunday.

“We expect a difficult game. It is not going to be easy we just have to keep playing the way we did and we just need to correct our mistakes especially the way we are finishing and we can do much, much better.”

have already qualified for the knockout phase after winning their two games, and the battle for the second position is between Uganda on four points and Zimbabwe on one point also after two matches each.