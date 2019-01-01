Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: How Africa's looking forward to the final between Senegal and Algeria

Comments()
BackpagePix.
The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final takes place at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night

Football fans from across the continent are counting down the hours to the biggest match on African soil.

That is Senegal v Algeria, and just by following social media it has always been clear these have been the two most fancied teams in the tournament.

We begin with a fan named Emmy Berekz who predicted a number of results perfectly from July 9. How many of you can boast such a feat?

Editors' Picks

Then analysts want to point out that Aliou Cisse and Djamel Belmadi, two local coaches took their team's all the way. A number of nations will be looking at that fact if their respective foreign coaches failed.

We even got a celebrity mention with Didier Drogba wishing the teams well for the big game. Talking about African greats, there are many supporters who believe Sadio Mane should be in the running for the Ballon d'Or if he inspires Senegal to lift Afcon. Do you agree with that?

DZ Football has provided a number of excellent videos throughout Afcon, and here we can watch them provide a long preview discussion on the final.

There are also a number of fans dropping in their predictions while watching SuperSport across Africa, and most of them chose Algeria.

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close