Afcon 2019: Hegazi cleared to play against DR Congo - Egypt doctor

The West Brom defender suffered a broken nose against Zimbabwe and elected to continue despite the advice of the Pharaohs doctor

team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela has confirmed Ahmed Hegazi will be fit for Wednesday’s game against DR Congo despite breaking his nose against Zimbabwe.

The centre-back suffered the injury in the Pharaohs’ (Afcon) opener against the Warriors on Friday night but he stayed on in spite of El-Ela’s recommendation.

A Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan strike was enough to carry the host nation to a 1-0 win, and the West Bromwich Albion defender is healthy to train and feature in their other games, El-Ela has confirmed.

“Hegazi’s injury will not stop him from participating in the upcoming training sessions and games,” the team doctor confirmed.

Friday’s win initially moved the hosts to the top of Group A until ’s 2-0 win over DR Congo on Saturday.

Hegazi is likely to feature against Florent Ibenge’s men on June 26 as well as the final group encounter against the Cranes on June 30.