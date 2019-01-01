Afcon 2019: Appiah should apologise and quit Black Stars - Sarpong

The Black Stars boss has been urged to reconsider his time as head coach of the national team

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel 'JE' Sarpong believes the best thing for coach James Appiah to do is to vacate his post.

Appiah's future as head coach of the West Africans remains uncertain amid incessant criticism and calls for his dismissal after the Black Stars failed to impress supporters.

The four-time champions' hopes of winning a first title in 37 years ended in failure following a Round of 16 penalty defeat to .

“We have individual differences, I have mine and you have yours but if I were Kwesi Appiah, I would apologise to Ghanaians and then leave the scene," Sarpong told Joy Sports.

“Contractual agreements can also force Kwesi to stay on because if he decides to leave, he will have to pay back some money.

"If you sack him, you have to pay him some compensation, so that’s why perhaps Kwesi is still at his post."

Appiah assumed duty as Ghana coach - for the second time - in 2017 with a mandate to qualify for and win the 2019 Afcon.

He had a first stint with the national team between 2012 and 2014, and the spell ended by the Black Stars' poor showing at the World Cup in .

His current contract as Ghana coach expires in December.