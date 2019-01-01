Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Senegal reaching the semi-finals

The quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations started with Senegal meeting Benin in Cairo, Egypt

Senegal beat Benin 1-0 at 30 June Stadium on Wednesday evening, booking a place in the semi-final against the winner from Tunisia and Madagascar.

Benin had upset one of the tournament favourites, Morocco, on penalties in the Round of 16 but African supporters expected Senegal to get the job done.

Sadio Mane had two goals ruled out by VAR, used for the first time in Afcon, and in the 69th minute, Mane assisted Idrissa Gueye for the only goal of the game.

The goal was made in Merseyside by Liverpool and Everton's star players.

