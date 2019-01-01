Women's World Cup
Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Madagascar's dramatic progress to the quarter-final

The favourites keep tumbling out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Round of 16 in Egypt

The fairytale continues for Madagascar who are now through to the quarter-finals of Egypt 2019.

This is after beating DR Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout, following their 2-2 scoreline after extra-time.

Even though DR Congo came into this game as the fancied team, it is Madagascar who won their group and maintained their excellent Afcon form.

