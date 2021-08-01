AFC Leopards’ Shikanda: FKF should donate deducted points to Kariobangi Sharks

The Ingwe boss scoffs at the decision by FKF to suspend him and further says they don't want points that have been taken away

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has laughed at the decision taken by Football Kenya Federation to deduct them three points for skipping the Mashemeji derby against Gor Mahia on Saturday.

The two Kenyan giants decided to skip the game at Thika Stadium as they demanded the federation gives them their money from grants and also prize money for playing in the final of the FKF Shield Cup.

But on Sunday, FKF confirmed they had deducted three points each from the two biggest clubs in the country as punishment and further fined AFC Leopards Ksh 6 million for being the home team and Gor Mahia Ksh 4 million for being the away team.

The federation through President Nick Mwendwa confirmed they have banned AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia chairmen Shikanda and Ambrose Rachier for two weeks pending a decision by the disciplinary committee.

Shikanda has now told Goal he will continue to discharge his duties as the chairman of the club and further said they are not interested in the points which have been deducted.

What has been said?

“Let him take all the points, not even the three points, we don’t need the points and by the time we made the decision of not playing in the derby, it was clear we did not have interest in the points, we don’t need the points,” Shikanda told Goal.

“We stopped competing for the points the moment he declared Tusker as Kenya's representative to the Caf Champions League, what else is there for us to compete for? He can take all the points that we have accrued so far, if he so wishes, we don’t care.

“If we needed the points, we should have honoured the game, but we did not go because we did not need the points, he can take the points and donate them to Kariobangi Sharks, we don’t need them.

“He is joking with football, he is playing games which are not good for the sport, he bought a trophy at Ksh100million and then he comes to lie to Kenyans on national TV that the trophy was bought at Ksh50million, who does that, or he thinks we cannot know where he bought it from?”

Shikanda: Mwendwa cannot suspend me

On his suspension, Shikanda said: “What powers does Nick [Mwendwa] have to suspend me? Which member number is he at AFC Leopards? Nothing will change and his suspension has no consequences, I will continue to discharge my duties as AFC Leopards chairman.

Article continues below

“That suspension will not affect my work at AFC Leopards, even if he suspends me for 100 years [forget about the two weeks], it will have no effect on my work at AFC, that is a joke.

“What article did he invoke to suspend me? He is daydreaming, we shall respond to him accordingly, no problem.”

Further FKF Premier League reading