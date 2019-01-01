Derrick Pereira names India U-23 squad for Qatar friendly

The Goan coach aims to find his side's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the AFC U-23 Qualifiers...

The U-23 Indian national team, under head coach Derrick Pereira, are preparing for the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-23 Qualifiers that will be held in Uzbekistan from March 22, 2019.

A 38-member group assembled for a five-day camp at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, from March 2. The squad has been since trimmed down to a 23-man squad that is set to take on the U-23 national side at the Aspire Academy ground in Doha, on March 11. Kick-off is slated for 21:30 IST.

"Most of the players are young, very hard working and eager to learn. In these two-to-three sessions that we had, they showed a lot of promise. The match will help us gauge our strengths and weaknesses and prepare for the second part of the camp," said coach Derrick Pereira.

"A lot of players who have got a lot of experience from the first (senior) team are missing for this (Qatar) trip but then it will be a good opportunity for the youngsters. It will help them to believe in themselves and work harder in whatever aspect of the game where we are lacking," he added.

Among the experienced campainers to miss out on the trip to Qatar are Mohammad Nawaz, Nishu Kumar, Provat Lakra, Gaurav Bora, Hitesh Sharma, Ashique Kuriniyan, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sahil Panwar and Anirudh Thapa owing to either injuries or club commitments.

In the U-23 qualifiers in Tashkent, are set to face Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on March 22 and 24 respectively after Pakistan have been ruled out of the group.

The group winners will directly qualify for the main event while the runners-up will have to keep an eye on the ranking of second-placed teams from 11 groups.



The 23-member squad is as follows:



GOALKEEPERS: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill.



DEFENDERS: Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai.



MIDFIELDERS: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Komal Thatal, Boris Singh, Rahul KP.



FORWARDS: Liston Colaco, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu.