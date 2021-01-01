AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who will take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.
Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.
|Game
|Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club
|Date
|Wednesday, April 14
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have announced that they will not be telecasting the AFC Cup matches held in India. However, Bengaluru FC will be streaming the game live on their Youtube channel.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|N/A
|Bengaluru FC Youtube
BENGALURU FC SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juan Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee
Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muhammad Inayath
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh
KNOW THE OPPONENTS
The Nepal Army Club thrashed Sri Lanka Police SC 4-1 in the qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash to progress to this stage.
They finished second in the Nepal top division league in the 2019-20 season and champions Mahindra failed to procure an AFC club licence, allowing Nepal Army to get their ticket. it is worth noting that the club has no foreign players in the squad.
The club is coached by former Nepal international Nabin Neupane and the player to watch out for is Nawayug Shrestha who scored six goals in their league campaign that helped the club finish second.