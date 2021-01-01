AFC Champions League and AFC Cup 2021 will be played in centralized venues

FC Goa will take part in ACL 2021 while ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru will participate in the AFC Cup group stage and qualifying stage respectively...

The group stages of the 2021 edition of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) (ACL) and the will be played in centralised venues.

While the will be held in the West and East Regions, the AFC Cup will be hosted across the five AFC Zones.



The ACL group stage West Region matches will be played between April 14-30 while the East Region games are planned between April 21-May 7.



For the AFC Cup group stage, the South, Central and East Zone matches will kick-off on May 14 and the West Zone commences on May 23. The ASEAN Zone is scheduled to take place from June 22-28. Each team in this year’s AFC Cup Group Stage will compete in a single match round-robin format.



The ACL knockout matches in the Round of 16 are scheduled for September 13-15 and the Quarter-finals on September 27-29. Both rounds will be played as single matches. The AFC Champions League Semi-finals will be over two legs on October 19-20 and 26-27.



The AFC Cup West Zonal Semi-finals will be held on September 13 and 14 with the second-leg scheduled to take place two weeks later. The ASEAN Zonal Semi-finals will take place on August 10 and 11 over a single leg.



The two-legged Zonal final involving South, Central and East clubs is scheduled for August 11 and 25, with the ASEAN single-leg Zonal final planned for August 25, before the two-legged West Zonal Final takes place on October 20 and November 3.



The two-legged -zonal Semi-Finals is scheduled for September 14-15 and 28-29 with the Inter-zonal Final to be staged on October 20 and November 3.



The ACL will witness a two-leg final on November 21 and 27, while the AFC Cup Final will take place on November 26.

(ISL) club had become the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the ACL after they topped the league stage last season. will play in the AFC Cup group stage while will take part in the AFC Cup qualifying rounds.