AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Vishal Kaith

The youngster will be looking to gain some exposure from the Asian Cup ...

Name: Vishal Kaith

Club: FC Pune City

Position: Goalkeeper

National Team caps: 0

Cleansheets: 0

STRENGTHS

Vishal Kaith is a promising youngster who is driven to challenge Amrinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and eventually become the best in India.

WEAKNESSES

The 22-year-old is inexperienced and uncapped, as he prepares for the AFC Asian Cup. The Himachal Pradesh-born will be the third choice and will be looking to gain some experience from the tournament.

MEMORABLE PERFORMANCE

Kaith is yet to feature for the National team.

CURRENT FORM

Unlike Amrinder and Gurpreet, Kaith cannot boast about a good record in the Indian Super League. With Pune languishing in the eight position of the Indian Super League table, the youngster has been part of one of the worst defences in the league. The custodian has played a part in just four games and conceded 10 goals. The lack of playing time and poor run of form cannot make a strong case for him.