AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Rowllin Borges

The midfielder will be heading to the Asian Cup with confidence after a great start to his season with NorthEast United ...

Name: Rowlinn Borges

Club: NorthEast United

Position: Midfielder

National Team caps: 26

Goals: 2

STRENGTH

Rowllin Borges is on the back of a promising season in the Indian Super League (ISL) and could be India’s best option for a defensive midfielder. The Goa-born can act as a screen in front of the defence.

The 26-year-old’s workrate can be utilised to it’s potential, which will be absolutely necessary, given India’s style of play. The midfielder can also surge forward and occasionally provide a defence-splitting ball to set Jeje Lalpekhlua or Sunil Chhetri through on goal.

WEAKNESS

In general, Borges is not accurate with his passing and given that India probably won’t be enjoying the lion’s share of possession, this weakness can prove to be a major hindrance.

The Goan’s vulnerability to conceding possession under pressure can work against him in the Asian Cup

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Rowllin Borges bossed the midfield and also opened the scoring in India's 4-1 win over Macao in their Asian Cup qualification match at the Kanteerava Stadium on October 11, 2017.

CURRENT FORM

After bitter-sweet spells with Sporting Goa and East Bengal, Borges has experienced a resurgence under Eelco Schatorrie this season. The Dutchman has worked wonders with his limited squad and the Goan has been the midfield linchpin who deserves a huge chunk of the credit.