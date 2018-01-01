AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Jackichand Singh

Jackichand Singh's guile and footwork from the flanks will be an asset to India...

Name: Jackichand Singh

Club: FC Goa

Position: Winger

National Team caps: 18

STRENGTH

Jackichand Singh is a willing runner on the flanks and his off-the-ball movement into the box is always a cause for concern for the opposition's defence. He shoots well and has good technique.

WEAKNESS

Consistency has been an issue in Jackichand's career. He has played for a lot of clubs throughout his career and has been a good servant to all of them. However, he has a tendency to drift in an out of games.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Jackichand Singh scored in a friendly against St Kitts and Nevis at the Mumbai Football Arena in 2017. The goal stood out as it was a brilliantly timed header off Rowllin Borges' cross from the right flank. He was a menace for the opposition to deal with, both inside the box and on the right flank.

CURRENT FORM

The 26-year-old winger from Manipur has started all but one match for FC Goa this season after making the switch from Kerala Blasters in the season. After a forgettable season at Blasters, the wingers has reignited his career under Sergio Lobera. He has two goals and two assists to his name.