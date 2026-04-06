ADO Den Haag are unofficial champions after SC Cambuur dropped points again; Vitesse are hoping for a fourth-place finish

ADO Den Haag will have to wait a little longer to secure the Keuken Kampioen Divisie title. The league leaders themselves secured a convincing 4-0 victory over FC Eindhoven, but SC Cambuur picked up a point against FC Dordrecht (1-1), meaning the title race is not yet officially decided. With three games remaining, the gap between first and second place stands at nine points. Meanwhile, Willem II and Vitesse also did well in the battle for the fourth period.

ADO Den Haag - FC Eindhoven 4-0

The KKD title could, in theory, have been decided on Monday evening. For that to happen, ADO would have had to beat FC Eindhoven themselves and Cambuur would have had to lose to FC Dordrecht. The Hague side certainly did what they had to do: after a missed chance by Evan Rottier, Daryl van Mieghem found the net within half an hour. In the second half, the league leaders continued in fine style. Their overwhelming dominance was converted into a 4-0 victory through Steven van der Sloot (corner), Jesse Bal (header) and Nigel Thomas.

SC Cambuur - FC Dordrecht 1-1

Henk de Jong’s side were the better team, though it took until the 64th minute for the 1-0 to appear on the scoreboard. Captain Mark Diemers saw a long-range strike disappear into the corner. Cambuur looked set to take all three points, but Stéphano Carrillo put a stop to that. He scored from a corner, following some poor goalkeeping and defending by the Frisians. Any title hopes, if there were any, can now be definitively shelved in Leeuwarden.

Roda JC Kerkrade - Willem II 0-1

Willem II had seen Almere City slip up earlier in the day, so the Tilburg side had the chance to make good progress in the fourth round. And that is exactly what happened. After 18 minutes, Roda JC failed to clear the ball and Nick Doodeman eventually scrambled it into the net: 0-1. In an otherwise unspectacular match with few chances, Willem II held on.

De Graafschap 5–0 Jong AZ

De Graafschap had a fairly straightforward afternoon at the Vijverberg. Reuven Niemeijer was the man of the match for the Superboeren. He put the Superboeren 1-0 up in the first half, but after Rio Robbemond was shown a red card, all the tension was taken out of the game. Niemeijer completed his hat-trick, whilst Stijn Bultman and Kyano Kwint also added to the score: 5-0.

Vitesse - Jong Ajax 6-1

Adam Tahaui broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with a powerful strike from close to the byline. Nino Zonneveld, who had just come on as a substitute, doubled Vitesse’s lead shortly afterwards. After the break, Zonneveld put things right with a goal of his own, following a superb backheel from Naoufal Bannis. Tijn Peters pulled one back for Jong Ajax with a fine, powerful header. However, there was no panic at Vitesse, where Bannis finished neatly after a swift attack and Valon Zumberi and Mathijs Marschalk increased the score to 6-1.

FC Emmen - MVV Maastricht 2-1

Freddy Quispel put FC Emmen ahead, following good build-up play from fellow striker Romano Postema. Out of nowhere, Jael Pawirodihardjo brought MVV Maastricht level. Postema, the top scorer in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie with 21 goals, restored Emmen’s lead in the 55th minute. There was a setback shortly afterwards, as Quispel was sent off with a second yellow, and thus a red card, following a hard challenge. Despite being a man down, Emmen managed to hold on to their narrow lead.

TOP Oss - Jong FC Utrecht 3-1

Rafik El Arguioui put Jong FC Utrecht ahead after just seven minutes. TOP Oss rallied and levelled the score shortly after half-time, with Tijmen Wildeboer scoring the equaliser. The bottom-of-the-table side smelled blood and went 2-1 up after nearly an hour. Leonel Miguel headed home from a corner. The home side pressed on and it was Mauresmo Hinoke who found the net at the far post. So victory in the end for TOP Oss after a difficult start.Jong PSV - VVV-Venlo 1-0

Jong PSV - VVV-Venlo 1-0

VVV-Venlo started brightly, though Dean Zandbergen failed to capitalise on two good chances. It was Jong PSV, however, who opened the scoring after 52 minutes. A cross from the right was headed in by Austyn Jones. VVV did try to get back into the game in the closing stages at De Herdgang, but the visitors from Limburg could not prevent defeat.