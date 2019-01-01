adidas Football Launches the Virtuso Pack

Virtuso Pack includes all four boot silos - COPA, Predator, X and Nemeziz

adidas Football today revealed the latest Virtuso Pack. The new range crosses between the street and the stadium as it includes both streetwear shoes and boots.

The pack includes four street styles and a new colourway for each adidas boot silo. The range has been styled by ASAP Ferg and creative midfielder Paul Pogba.

The latest pack includes two laced and two laceless pairs of street shoes, each in a different colourway. The laced shoes come in all-white and space grey versions, both with a textile upper.

The laceless version comes in space grey and dust pink colourways.

Some of adidas’ most creative assets including ASAP Ferg have styled the latest street shoe. ASAP Ferg commented on the latest pack saying – “It has been great to collaborate with adidas

on the Virtuso Pack. I love the style of all of the different colour variations. All-white is always such a classic and clean look which I like to wear day-to-day. Sometimes I want to change it up and stand out and that subtle pink number is the one for that.”

The Virtuso Pack will also come to the pitch in all four boot silos – COPA, Predator, X and Nemeziz. Each silo will come in a different colour variation - COPA with a green tint, Predator a blue lining,

X a yellow accent and Nemeziz in a dust pink. Paul Pogba, one of football’s most creative players on and off the pitch will be wearing the Predator variation on pitch.

The Predator street shoes (Predator 19.1 TR) retails for SGD 200 and will be released on 26th March online at adidas.com.sg and in-store at all Weston Corporation stores.

The full Virtuso Pack (Copa 19.1 FG, Nemeziz 18.1 FG, Predator 19.1 FG and X 18.1 FG) retails for SGD 280-300 and will be available from 2nd April online at adidas.com.sg and in-store at adidasSuntec and all Weston Corporation stores. The laceless versions of the Virtuso Pack (Copa 19+ FG, Nemeziz 18+ FG, Predator 19+ FG and X18+ FG) will retail for SGD 380-400 will only be available at Weston Corporation stores.

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.