Adekanye set to leave Liverpool as Lazio and Barcelona show interest

The young winger has yet to make an appearance for the first team at Anfield and is now looking to continue his career elsewhere

youngster Bobby Adekanye has revealed that he will not be signing a new contract and claims and are both interested in his services.

Adekanye has become disgruntled with life at Anfield after not being given a chance to shine in the first team as well as being left at home as the team went on a pre-season tour of the USA.

The Dutchman made his debut for U20s against last week and has made nine appearances for Liverpool's U23s in the Premier League 2 this term but has not played since November.

"I expected that I would get a chance at Liverpool sooner. Before I came, we talked about it. They said that if I had a good first season, I had a good chance of joining the first team," he told Voetbalzone.nl.

"Due to injury, that did not come true. I had to undergo surgery at the start of my second season and then it is difficult to return.”

Adekanye plays in one of the most competitive positions at Liverpool, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah being two of the first names on the teamsheet every week and the starting XI looks a long way off for the youngster.

He added: "Jurgen Klopp spoke to me and gave me tips. He said 'keep doing your thing'. But, in the end, I don't think I appeared in his plans. If so, I have to look for something else. That is disappointing and it has helped me decide not to renew my contract."

Despite his lack of minutes, there has been no lack of interest in the 20-year-old with reports in claiming he has been offered a deal by Lazio, as well as Barcelona reportedly looking to bring him back to the club.

"That I would sign with Lazio is not at all the case," he said. "It's not over yet. They are one of the clubs that is interested, but it is not yet 100 per cent decided.

"I also heard from Barcelona. In the Netherlands, Willem II came by. I can't name the entire list of clubs now, because then we will be busy tomorrow. But there is interest from, among others, the Netherlands, Italy and .

"In the summer I am going to talk about it with my family and business manager Junior Minguella, I am not worried that I will have no club."