Adebayor sent off as Olimpia edge Defensa y Justicia

The 36-year-old was given his marching orders as the Dean clinched a narrow victory in front of their own fans

Emmanuel Adebayor was sent off as Olimpia battled to a 2-1 win over Defensa y Justicia in Thursday’s Conmebol Libertadores game.

The former and striker was afforded his fourth appearance since joining the Paraguayan side on a free transfer last month.

The Togo international, however, lasted for only 72 minutes in the match before he was given his marching orders after serious foul play.

Despite being one-man short, the Dean were able to grab victory in the encounter with goals from Carlos Rolon and Brian Montenegro which rendered Marcelo Benitez’s late effort a consolation.

Adebayor, who was given a heroic welcome on his arrival at Estadio Manuel Ferreira, is yet to open his goal account for the Paraguayan side.

The forward will hope to deliver a better performance when Olimpia take on Sportivo Luqueno in their next league game on Saturday.