Addo's assist and Chawinga's brace helps Jiangsu Suning inch closer to title in China

With Shanghai failing to beat Henan Huishang, the Malawian fired her side to their 10th win of the season in Changchun

Jiangsu Suning are on the brink of clinching the Chinese Women's title after a pair of goals from Tabitha Chawinga inspired them to a 5-1 victory over Changchun on Friday.

After bowing to closest rival Shanghai, the Nanjing-based outfit returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Wuhan last week and were hoping to avoid another slip up in their title pursuit.

Chawinga, who returned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier elimination with Malawi, scored twice on her league return to keep her Chinese side's title ambitions alive in Changchun.

Aside from Chawinga, Yang Li, Tang Jiali and Wu Chengshu also got on the scoresheet for Jiangsu as they claimed maximum points against their hosts despite Long Chen's effort.

Chawinga, who was a second-half substitute for Jiangsu, now has nine goals to return to the summit of the scorer chart - one above Shanghai's Miao Siwen.

Her teammate and 's Elizabeth Addo, who played for 75 minutes, also provided one assist in the visitors' win to take her tally to eight this season.

The win means Jiangsu are eight points clear of their closest challengers Shanghai with 30 points from 11 games this season.

A win over Guangdong at home on Wednesday will see Jiangsu crowned the champions with two games to spear.

#CWSL | Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 1-5 Jiangsu Suning



The African duo, who already celebrated a double with the Chinese Women's Football Championship and Women's this season, will be hoping to ensure a treble in Wuhua County.