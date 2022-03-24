Addo blow for Ghana before World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Ghana’s ambition of defeating Nigeria in Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualification play-off against Nigeria has received a huge blow due to an injury to Edmund Addo.

The Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder suffered a thigh setback while training with the Black Stars.

Scans made available to Ghana Football Association show that Addo will not be available for action against Augustine Eguavoen’s men at the Baba Yara Stadium.

‘’Edmund complained of pain in the right thigh so we decided to take a scan to know the real situation,” team doctor Adam told the Ghana FA website.

“Unfortunately the scan results revealed that he has a tear in the right thigh and would need two to three weeks to recover so I informed the coach about it and the decision was that we should allow him to travel to Moldova for treatment.”

Addo was part of the Black Stars team that failed at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. There, he featured in two of Ghana’s matches - both as a substitute - as the West Africans were knocked out of the group stage after failing to win a single game.

This news is a setback for coach Otto Addo, who is hoping to lead the country past the three-time African champions for a ticket to Qatar.

In the midfielder’s absence, the Ghanaians will now count on Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca -Spain), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam - Holland), Thomas Partey (Arsenal -England), Daniel and Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli -Germany) to get the job done.

Thanks to his impressive form at Tiraspol, Addo was called up to the four-time African champion's fold for the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on November 11, 2021.

Ghana Squad invited for Nigeria

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town -England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen -Belgium), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen -Switzerland), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates -South Africa).

Defenders: Denis Odoi (FC Brugge -Belgium), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC -England), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux -France), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak -Ghana), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod FC -Israel), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City -England), Joseph Aidoo (Bordeaux -France), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg -France), Abdul Mumin (Victoria Guimaraes -Portugal).

Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca -Spain), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif -Moldova), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam -Holland), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent -Belgium), Thomas Partey (Arsenal -England), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli -Germany).

Wingers: Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting CP -Portugal), Osman Bukari (FC Nantes -France), Joseph Paintsil (KRC Gent -Belgium), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew -USA).

Strikers: Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma - Italy), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace - England), Kwasi Wriedt (Holstein Kiel -Germany)