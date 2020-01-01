Adarabioyo: Manchester City extend loan of Anglo-Nigerian at Blackburn Rovers

The 22-year-old will remain at Ewood Park until the end of the 2019-20 season and could play a part in the play-offs if Rovers make the top six

Championship club have confirmed the extension of Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan from .

Adarabioyo joined Rovers on a season-long loan last summer and the deal was set to expire on June 30, but with the league season still ongoing, he will remain at the club until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 22-year-old defender has been a key player in Tony Mowbray’s team since his arrival from the Etihad Stadium, making 29 Championship appearances with three goals to his name so far.

More teams

Aside from his brilliant defensive contributions, Adarabioyo's goals have been crucial in helping Blackburn's charge for the play-off spots.

He scored a fine goal which inspired Rovers to a 3-1 victory against when they returned to action from the coronavirus hiatus on June 20.

“Rovers have reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan deal until the end of the season,” the club announced.

“The defender’s deal was due to expire on June 30th, however, the 22-year-old will now remain at Rovers until the end of the current campaign and will be eligible to feature in the play-offs should Tony Mowbray’s side finish in the top six.”

Blackburn Rovers are eighth on the Championship table with 56 points from 39 matches, four points adrift of the play-off zone.

They will be aiming to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Athletic when they visit Barnsley for their next league fixture on Tuesday.

Adarabioyo, meanwhile, is in line to make his 60th appearance in Championship if he is summoned by manager Tony Mowbray.

He previously played for West Bromwich Albion in the second division where he played 30 league matches during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Anglo-Nigerian is in his second loan spell away from Manchester after finding it difficult to break into Pep Guardiola's team.

Article continues below

Although he is yet to play in the Premier League, Adarabioyo has made four appearances in the Uefa and he was part of the City team that won the 2017-18 Premier League title despite his non-appearance.

He also won two League Cups with City in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.

The centre-back has been at Manchester City from the age of five and rose through their youth ranks.