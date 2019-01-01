Adama Traore hails ‘amazing’ Wolves performance against Manchester City

The 23-year-old scored his first goals of the season to help his side stun the league champions at the Etihad Stadium

Adama Traore has heaped praise on Wolverhampton Wanderers following their 2-0 victory against in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Spanish-born Malian, who has played in different positions for this season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, delivered a stunning performance against the Citizens.

Traore scored the two goals in the encounter – his first in 45 appearances - to help Wolves shock the Premier League champions in front of their home fans at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory - their second this season - lifted Wolves to the 11th place in the league with 10 points from eight games.

“It is not only me. The whole team created those goals,” he said, as per Express and Stars.

“I am so happy. We worked so hard over the 90 minutes. I think all the team worked hard and the important thing is we believe.

“This team does not give up, it does not matter which minute it is we keep pushing and believing. I am so happy for the team, the manager, who has been working hard.

“I know the tough position we have been because of results. I believe if you keep pushing and keep believing, you get your rewards. I have been playing in different positions and I keep growing.

“I think Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world. To beat them in their house is amazing. We have been working so hard since the start of the season and we have to keep believing.”

Traore will hope to maintain the fine form in their next league game against on October 19.