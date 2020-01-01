Acquah opens Super Lig goal account with Yeni Malatyaspor's winner against Sivasspor

The Ghana international found the back of the net to give Hikmet Karaman's side a vital win in their fight against relegation

Afriyie Acquah broke his Turkish Super Lig duck on Wednesday with the winning goal in Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 win over Sivasspor.

The 28-year-old's strike in the 68th minute separated both teams at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium to hand the visitors maximum points and their first away victory since December.

Acquah made his 26th appearance in the Turkish top-flight on Wednesday and was in action for the entire duration.

The victory boosted Yeni Malatyaspor's survival chances as they moved to the 13th spot in the top-flight table with 32 points from 31 outings, two points above the relegation zone.

Acquah has been a key fixture in Hikmet Karaman's team since he arrived in on a free transfer from club last August.

The Black Stars midfielder has started all five matches for the Malatya Arena outfit since the restart of the Super Lig after the coronavirus hiatus.

's Karim Hafez, 's Issam Chebake, Zimbabwe's Teenage Hadebe and Benin goalkeeper Fabien Farnolle were also on parade for Malatyaspor.

At the other end, the defeat was a blow to Sivasspor's titles hopes as they are winless in their last four outings.

Yigidos are third in the league table with eight points behind second-placed Trabzonspor and 12 points behind leaders .

They had Gabon's Aaron Appindangoye, 's Isaac Cofie, Mali's Mustapha Yatabare and 's Arouna Kone in action.

Next up for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish top-flight, is a home game against on July 13 before travelling to Rizespor six days later. They will end their 2019-20 campaign against Gaziantep FK at the Malatya Arena on July 25.