'FC Goa will do everything to win' - Al Wahda's Henk ten Cate expects stiff competition from the Gaurs

The former FC Barcelona assistant coach remains cautious ahead of facing a motivated FC Goa side...

UAE's Al Wahda will hope to pick up all three points when they face Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa in their final group stage match of the ongoing AFC Champions League (ACL) 2021.

Al Wahda, who is already on 10 points in five matches, have a very good chance of progressing to the knockout stage as the best runners-up side and a win on Thursday will further consolidate their position.

The UAE Arabian Gulf League side will be high on confidence after beating Iranian giants Persepolis 1-0 in their last match. FC Goa too were on the cusp registering a historic win against Al Rayyan in their last match but a late equaliser spoiled their party.

What did Henk ten Cate say?

“It’s the last game for this group and even though the players are tired, I’m really looking forward to this match,” said Al Wahda head Coach Henk ten Cate ahead of the match. “We’ve been playing in this competition with this bubble for three weeks. It’s not easy but we are managing thanks to the people here in India."

The Dutch manager suggested that while they are looking to get all three points, winning against the Indian club will not be a cakewalk for them as FC Goa will remain desperate for their win of the competition.

“So we want to win but it will not be an easy game tomorrow as we have a couple of players suspended. It will be hard because FC Goa are still in search of their first win and they will do everything to get the three points," opined the Al Wahda boss.

Al Wahda so far

The UAE-based club has so far managed to collect 10 points from five matches in the AFC Champions League. After their loss against Persepolis in the very first match, Al Wahda have managed to remain unbeaten in their last four matches with one draw and three consecutive wins. In the first phase, FC Goa and Al Wahda had played out a goalless draw.