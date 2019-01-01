AC Milan's Lucas Biglia felt sick after quarrel with teammate Franck Kessie

The Milan duo were involved in a bench altercation during the last Milan derby in March

midfielder Lucas Biglia disclosed that he did not feel too well after a quarrel with his teammate Franck Kessie.

Two months ago during the Rossoneri's 3-2 loss to Milan, Kessie was involved in a brawl with the Argentine midfielder on the bench, after he was replaced by coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The international took out his frustrations on Biglia, who made some comments before they were separated by their teammates.

After the game, both players apologised for their actions and according to reports, Kessie was fined €40,000 for the burst up.

Biglia flashed back to the incident and revealed that he was sick for nearly a month because of the misunderstanding.

“I felt sick to my stomach for 3-4 weeks because I don’t like making a fool of myself,” Biglia told DAZN.

“I didn’t hold it against him, I wanted to show the need for support of a teammate who was entering the field.

“I have nothing against Franck. Indeed, I have a great relationship with him. What I teach my children is, above all, the value of life."

The 33-year-old playmaker further explained why the incident affected him so severely.

“I have a son who loves football. When he comes home, he asks to play. He must know first of all that sport must be played with values," he continued.

“That’s why I felt so sick about the incident with Franck because, for me, there are values before football, which are those of life.

“We footballers play 3-4 hours a day, then we have 20 where everyone is each to their own. We’re normal people and we have to prove it to people.”

Kessie has been a regular fixture in Gennaro Gattuso's team this term, and has featured in 33 league matches with five goals to his credit.

The 22-year-old is expected to maintain his form for Ivory Coast's campaign at the 2019 .

The Elephants are in Group D of the continental showpiece against , Namibia and .