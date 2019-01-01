AC Milan kicked out of Europa League due to FFP breaches
AC Milan have been excluded from the 2019-20 Europa League as a result of Financial Fair Play breaches, the Court of Arbitration for Sport as announced.
The Serie A giants will play no part in continental competition during the upcoming campaign, despite having secured a fifth-place finish last season.
They ended 2018-19 one point behind arch-rivals Inter and outside of the Champions League spots.
Attention was due to be turned to Europe’s secondary club tournament, but the Rossoneri have been informed that they will play no part after failing to adhere to FFP regulations.
A statement from CAS read: "AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods.
"The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body is invited to issue a Procedural Order, acknowledging the outcome of the present arbitration(s) and terminating the AC-01/2019 proceedings relating to the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring period, which have become moot.”
