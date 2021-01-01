Abraham Marcus: Feirense forward relishes Super Eagles call-up for Cameroon clash

The 21-year-old is one of Gernot Rohr’s 31-man squad to take on the Indomitable Lions as part of their preparation the World Cup qualifiers

Feirense forward Abraham Marcus has expressed his surprise following his maiden call-up to the Nigeria national team.

The left-winger is one of Gernot Rohr’s 31-man squad invited to take on Cameroon in an international friendly in Vienna on June 4.

Marcus found it difficult to believe his inclusion in the Nigeria squad and had to confirm it with his manager at Feirense.

"I told my late dad before he passed that any time I step foot in Europe and have a good season, I will surely make it to the national team," Marcus told ESPN.

"My dad loved football and he always wanted to see me in the Super Eagles. So when I saw my name on the list, the first thing I did was to go straight to the bathroom to relieve myself. I did not believe it.

"I looked at the name again to make sure there was no mistake, and then I called my boss to ask him if this was really me or somebody else.

"Even when he said it was me, I still did not quite believe it and then a few minutes later, my phone started blowing up. I think that was when I finally believed that it was me.

"I was very, very excited when I saw my name on the list. It is a dream come true. Having a chance to play football is just a joy for me.

“My main focus is just to score goals. Any time I am on the pitch, I just try to do what the coach tells me so I can score.

"It is a privilege to play with the big players in Nigeria like Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Peter Etebo, Victor Osimhen. I cannot wait to meet everyone.”

Marcus has been with Feirense since 2018 and was promoted to the first team last summer after his satisfactory performances in the youth team.

The winger has bagged 11 goals and provided two assists in 25 Liga Portugal 2 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Marcus will hope to get a chance to showcase his abilities for the Nigeria national team in the friendly as he aims to secure a regular place in the squad.