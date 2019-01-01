Abraham airs England ambition as he prepares to end international allegiance debate

The Chelsea star, who is also eligible for Nigeria, is hoping to earn a first competitive cap with the Three Lions and become a regular in the squad

Tammy Abraham is looking to fully commit to , with the striker eager to become a regular in the Three Lions fold and bring a debate regarding his international allegiance to a close.

As things stand, the 22-year-old is still eligible to represent Nigeria, however, he will end the uncertainty surrounding his international future if a competitive outing for England is taken in during their upcoming qualifiers against the and Bulgaria.

Abraham already has two senior caps to his name, but they were collected during friendly outings against and in November 2017.

His form at Chelsea has brought him back into the reckoning and a man who has worked hard to reach this point, taking in a number of loan spells along the way, is determined to become a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Abraham told the Evening Standard: “Back then in 2017, it was all about me being young.

“It was a good experience, for me. So, to be going back now, I had my experiences out on loan, I’m back and now it’s time to stay here.

“For me, it’s a massive achievement [to be in the squad]. I’m clearly doing something right for my club to get attention from Gareth Southgate. It’s about going out there, helping the team as much as possible. And then coming back in and doing the same job for my team.”

Abraham insists the question has not been raised during his time in the England camp, with the south London native merely looking to make his mark on an international stage.

He added: “I’m a player growing up in England, playing in the Premier League. My ambitions were always to play for England. Obviously it’s nice to be wanted by two nations, two nations that I love. But my main focus is England.”

Abraham, with eight Premier League goals to his name this season, has already been set the challenge of trying to oust prolific Tottenham frontman Harry Kane from the England team.

He is setting no such targets himself just yet, with the Blues star happy to be working alongside one of the very best in the business.

He said of Kane: “For me, he’s the greatest striker in the world. I would put him up there.

“I was talking to [Chelsea and England midfielder] Ross Barkley the other day and said I’ve never seen a finisher like him. Ross was saying him, Jermain Defoe, and all sorts. But when you look at Harry Kane, if he gets a chance in the box, nine times out of 10, it’s a goal. So I’ll go there, learn off him and hopefully be like him.”

Article continues below

If Abraham can learn from Kane and carry those lessons into his own England career, then there is every chance that he will be involved in next summer’s European Championship.

“It’s massive for me and all the England lads too,” he said, with the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 set to be staged at Wembley.

“I’m a player who has grown up watching the likes of Harry Kane and to be going away with them, it’s an honour for me. Now it’s all about me staying in the team and doing well for my club, and hopefully I’ll be there in 2020.”