Aberdeen vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neil Lennon's Bhoys will look to keep their dream of a domestic "treble treble" alive in a replay of the Scottish League Cup final against the Dons

can make another giant step towards making football history when they face off against in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Bhoys are on the cusp of a prospective "treble treble" as they look to make it another clean sweep of the three major domestic honours for the third season in a row.

Neil Lennon will hope to complete the feat begun by Brendan Rodgers before the latter departed for Leicester City this year - and will be one step closer to achieving it if the Glasgow outfit can deliver a repeat of the Scottish League Cup final result against the Dons.

Ryan Christie's first-half effort was enough on that occasion for Celtic to snatch their first trophy of the year - but their opponents, under the stewardship of Derek McInnes, will be determined to deliver a spoiler and progress from the final four themselves.

Game Aberdeen vs Celtic Date Sunday, April 14 Time 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream n/a ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Aberdeen squad Goalkeepers Lewis, Cerny Defenders Ball, McKenna, Considine, Lowe, Devlin, Halford Midfielders Ferguson, Gleeson, McGinn, Stewart, McLennan, Wilson Forwards Cosgrove

Derek McInnes has almost a full squad to choose from, with only Shay Logan and Gary Mackay-Steven out injured.

He will, however, be without influential captain Graham Shinnie, who is serving a suspension for this encounter.

Potential Aberdeen starting XI: Lewis; Ball, McKenna, Considine, Lowe; Ferguson, Gleeson; McGinn, Stewart, McLennan; Cosgrove.

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Bain, De Vries Defenders Toljan, Izaguirre, Hendry, Gamboa, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, E. Henderson, Tierney, Simunovic Midfielders Bitton, Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Burke, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Arzani Forwards Bayo, Edouard, Weah, Johnston

Neil Lennon is still missing Eboue Kouassi and Dedryck Boyata through injury, though Daniel Arzani is thought to be approaching a long-awaited return to action.

Otherwise, he has a near-full group to select from too, as Celtic's injury crisis gradually eases off.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Bain; Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; McGregor, Forrest, Hayes; Edouard.

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are the odds-on favourites at 8/15 according to bet365 . Aberdeen are meanwhile priced at 5/1, while a draw is available at 3/1.

Match Preview

Celtic could find themselves on the cusp of closing in on history when they tangle with Aberdeen in a replay of the Scottish League Cup final for Saturday's Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

Neil Lennon's Bhoys could achieve a "treble treble" this season - a clean sweep of the three major domestic honours in Scottish football for the third consecutive year.

Having achieved much of their glory under former manager Brendan Rodgers, who left midway through the current campaign to take the reins of Premier League outfit , it is up to the 47-year-old, who formerly managed the club between 2010 and 2014 in another period of success, to finish off the job.

For Aberdeen however, it presents the club's last chance at silverware this season - and Derek McInnes will be determined to inspire the Dons onto an upset as they look to avenge their League Cup final defeat, when Ryan Christie's first-half goal proved the difference earlier this season.

They will have to cope without captain Graham Shinnie however, who is ruled out through suspension.

An off-field distraction for Celtic surrounds the future of their highly rated Scotland international Kieran Tierney , who could be set to leave the club where he has made 160 appearances.

At 21, the left-back has the best years of his career yet to come, and while he has previously stated that he would like to spend as long as he can at the club who brought him through their academy ranks, rumours of prospective suitors continue to swirl.

One player who could remain in the Celtic Park fold beyond the end of this season however is loanee and international Timothy Weah.

The 19-year-old has been somewhat limited in his chances since swapping for but has admitted that he would be open to a longer stay with the club.

“I feel like it’s a possibility," Weah was quoted. "It’s something me and my family have to go over at the end of the season.

"I am loving it here so far, so we just have to see what happens. I’m really positive about the situation, happy to be at the club and making the most of these opportunities."