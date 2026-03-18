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"A year off football because I once knocked a lad over in training": Eintracht Frankfurt star reveals some curious insights

International player Lisanne Gräwe made her debut in the Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga at the age of 17. Yet she had almost given up on her football career very early on.

Lisanne Gräwe is part of the new generation of German women’s footballers who are aiming to make a splash at the 2027 World Cup in the national team’s jersey. 

The 23-year-old midfielder has been under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt since 2023 and believes she and her teammates are capable of winning a title this season – ideally the UEFA Women’s EuroCup this season – with the first leg of the semi-final against top Swedish side BK Häcken coming up next week: “I would love – both for Eintracht in general and for myself personally – for us to come away with a title!” Gräwe told presenter Rena Schwabl in the latest episode of her MagentaSport programme “lupfen & labern”.

In her interview series, Schwabl meets female footballers and accompanies them to special places away from the football pitch. 

Bundesliga debut at 17

Gräwe told Schwabl that as a child she dreamed of becoming either “a princess or a vet” and that she had a Princess Lillifee room at home. She started playing football at the age of five or six, though she stopped for a year in between for a curious reason. “I also took a year’s break from football at one point because – I found it so embarrassing – I fouled a teammate in training once. And I thought it was really awful for a girl to foul a boy. […] Then I took a year’s break and then my brother took me back to training,” she says.

At the age of 17, she finally made her debut in the Women’s Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg – alongside her idol, Alexandra Popp. Gräwe then made her debut for the German national team at Popp’s farewell match. “That’s every player’s dream!” she says. 

All episodes of “lupfen & labern” are available on the MagentaSport YouTube channel. You can find the latest episode featuring Lisanne Gräwe here


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