A Wave of Praise for the Only Argentine Who Did Not Turn His Back on Spain

The behaviour of the Argentina players during the World Cup trophy presentation ceremony sparked widespread controversy. Many regarded it as conduct lacking in sportsmanship after most of the squad turned their backs at the moment of the Spanish national team's coronation. Some believe the players were greeting their supporters in the stands. Others insist the act was premeditated.

One exception broke the mould. José Manuel López refused to follow the example of his teammates and chose instead to stay and watch captain Rodrigo Hernández lift the title, a gesture that showed great respect for the winning team and for sportsmanship.

Messages of praise and congratulations then poured onto the personal accounts of the Argentine striker from all over the world, particularly from Brazil, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca". Among the most notable comments were: "Congratulations on your high sportsmanship", and "Respect and humility earn you people's affection more than arrogance", along with: "You were the only one who showed maturity and respect for the sport, you represent the bright face of the Argentine people".

López remains a name that few in European football circles would recognise. That made his call-up to the Tango squad by coach Lionel Scaloni one of the World Cup surprises the Argentine press followed with great interest.

In Brazilian football, though, he enjoys wide fame. He has played for Palmeiras since 2022 after arriving from the Argentine club Lanús, and finished as their top scorer last season. The young striker featured during the tournament in the match against Switzerland, and played a key part in creating the wonderful goal scored by his teammate Julián Álvarez.